Marlene Frances Kempf, 77, of Kaleva, formerly of Saginaw, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was born Jan. 26, 1943 in Saginaw.

Marlene worked in the kitchen at Freeland Middle School in Freeland. A lunch lady, she was known to sneak extra tater tots to her son, Bill. She retired to Kaleva where she enjoyed baking, knitting, and reading. Most of all, Marlene cherished time spent with her family. She was especially proud of her grandsons, and she never missed an opportunity to brag about them.

Marlene is survived by: her son, William "Bill" (Jennifer) Kempf Jr. of Kaleva; grandsons, Aiden Kempf of Kaleva and Jacob Bradley of North Carolina; and great-granddaughter, McKenzie Bradley of North Carolina.

On Feb. 21, 1972, in Saginaw, Marlene married William "Bill" Herman Kempf Sr. who preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2010.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Maple Grove Township Cemetery, in Kaleva, with Pastor Ken Blair officiating.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.