1/
Marlene Frances Kempf
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marlene Frances Kempf, 77, of Kaleva, formerly of Saginaw, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She was born Jan. 26, 1943 in Saginaw.

Marlene worked in the kitchen at Freeland Middle School in Freeland. A lunch lady, she was known to sneak extra tater tots to her son, Bill. She retired to Kaleva where she enjoyed baking, knitting, and reading. Most of all, Marlene cherished time spent with her family. She was especially proud of her grandsons, and she never missed an opportunity to brag about them.

Marlene is survived by: her son, William "Bill" (Jennifer) Kempf Jr. of Kaleva; grandsons, Aiden Kempf of Kaleva and Jacob Bradley of North Carolina; and great-granddaughter, McKenzie Bradley of North Carolina.

On Feb. 21, 1972, in Saginaw, Marlene married William "Bill" Herman Kempf Sr. who preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2010.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Maple Grove Township Cemetery, in Kaleva, with Pastor Ken Blair officiating.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Maple Grove Township Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved