Marsha Jean Funk, 73, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.Marsha was born on March 13, 1947 in Grand Rapids, to the late Arthur William and Reva Irene (Stone) Cramer.She married Gerald John Funk on July 2, 1966 in Ludington. She worked for many years for the City of Ludington Police Department, then went to the Mason County Sheriff's Department as a corrections officer/dispatcher until her retirement. She enjoyed bowling for more than 50 years -- never missing a national tournament. She also tutored at Lakeview School for many years.She was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed playing Friday night cards with friends.Marsha is survived by her husband of more than 53 years: Gerald "Jerry" J. Funk Sr. of Ludington, sons: William (Tracy) Funk, of Ravenna; Gerald J. "Jay" (Kristie) Funk Jr., of Ludington; six grandchildren: Courtney (Nick) Morgan, Caylah, Nicole, Hunter, Jared and Jayson Funk. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Mariah, Brailynn, Bentley and Corrine; four sisters: Irene Hathaway, of Ludington; Margaret Berry, of Scottville; Vickie (Chuck) Baldwin, of Alabama; and Dorothy (Greg) Edson, of Grand Haven. She also is survived by her sister-in-law Pamela Cramer, of Scottville. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Cramer and brothers-in-law Ron Hathaway and Jack Berry. Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life held at a later date.Memorials may be directed to: Harbor Hospice, for the loving care they provided. Go to: www.throopfhravenna.com or Facebook @ Throop Funeral Home of Ravenna Inc. to sign the online guestbook. The Throop Funeral Home of Ravenna is in charge of funeral arrangements and can be reached at (231) 853-6511.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 14, 2020.