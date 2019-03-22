Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Zuchowski.

Mary Ann Zuchowski, 82, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, formerly of Manistee, Michigan, went to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning March 20, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She was born on Nov. 20, 1936, in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Anthony J. and Isabelle (Szuszetzky) Edel. She attended Manistee High School graduating with the class of 1955. Mary Ann married Stanley Zuchowski on Oct. 28, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2008.

Mary Ann will be best remembered by the love she gave to everyone through her cooking and baking. Her day was complete if she had a full table of loved ones to feed and always had a cake or pie in the ready. Her love of nourishing others was not just spent on people. Mary Ann loved to feed the birds, squirrels, and any other creature that happened to wander on to her front porch. She loved to tend to her many gardens and wouldn't hesitate to take anyone on a tour of them. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting for any one or any animal in need. She also had a wonderful sense of humor and was the great jokester.

She is survived by her twin sister, Rose Marie Showalter; two daughters, Polly Ann Zuchowski, of West Virginia, and Holly Ellis and son-in-law Luke, of Caledonia, Michigan; and grandchildren, Christine, Isabella and Anna Ellis; and a son, Daniel Zuchowski, of Colorado; grandchildren, Justin, Natasha and Zachary Zuchowski. She is also survived by her beloved niece, Pam Gayan and husband Todd.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Pablo Martinez celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on from 6-8 p.m. Monday where relatives, friends and members of the Saint Joseph Rosary Society will pray the Rosary at 7:30 p.m.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.