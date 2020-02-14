Mary Frances (Helminski) Tarczon, 93, was called to be with the Lord on Feb. 11, 2020.

Tarczon is the daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (Kowalski) Helminski. She was born on Oct. 7, 1926 in Manistee. Mary was a wonderful homemaker, loving and caring mother, grandmother (Busia), great-grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, singing in the church choir and tending her vegetable garden. Her family and her faith were the focus of her long and happy life.

Mary attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Manistee High School's class of 1946. She was employed by Ross Dairy early in her working years and in July 1995, she retired after 22 years with the Michigan Employment Security Commission.

She was proud of her family and leaves behind the following to cherish her loving memory: sister, Helen Wichtoski of Alma; daughter, Rosalie (Dennis) Coplen, of New Haven, Indiana; sons, Philip G. (Susan) Tarczon of Traverse City and Roger M. Tarczon of Manistee; grandsons, Kevin M. (Jenna) Tarczon of Portland, Oregon; Scott A. (Sarah Titus) Tarczon of Greenville and Aaron Tarczon of Traverse City; stepgrandchildren Heather Y. Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Lindsey (Charles) Dunckel of Texas and Travis (Amy) Noorigian of Oklahoma.

She also leaves behind stepgreat-grandchildren, Hannah Smith, Colton Smith, Brenna Dunckel, Adelynn Noorigian and Paxton Noorigian, and many nieces, nephews and longtime, loving friends. Her husband of nearly 50 years, Peter, preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 1997.

They were married in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manistee, on Oct. 23, 1948. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers John, Joseph, Frank, Thomas and Al Helminski; sisters Frances Hajec and Martha Helminski and daughter-in-law, Holly Tarczon.

Mary was a lifelong member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee, past secretary and active member of the St. Joseph Rosary Society, and member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Mary's name for Manistee Catholic Central Schools. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.