1/1
Mary Jane O'Brien
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Jane (Popa) O'Brien, age 88 of Manistee, Michigan, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1932 in Lake Leelanau, Michigan, the daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Stanislawski) Popa. Mary married John L. O'Brien on Nov. 25, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lake Leelanau, Michigan. They moved to Manistee in 1963. John preceded her in death on March 3, 1989.

During her working career, Mary had been employed with the Montgomery Ward Store, Grants Store, and later as the manager of the Manistee Senior Center and most recently as the House Manager at the Harbor View Apartment Complex. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish (Guardian Angels Catholic Church) of Manistee and a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Mark) Schott of Brethren, Michigan and Deanna Howe of Manistee, Michigan; her sons, John (Kandy) O'Brien, David (Rena) O'Brien and George O'Brien, all of Manistee, Michigan; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Edward and Ronald O'Brien.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday morning, one hour prior to the mass.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 7, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of your loss. May the memories of your mother ease your pain. Blessings to all.
Deborah (Daniels) Wilsey
Friend
October 7, 2020
What a wonderful person. As a child, I spent more time at the O’Briens home than my own. She was like a second mother and family. My sympathies and prayers go out to all the O’Brien families! Sending love and prayers!

Mickey & Pam Sundbeck ❤
Michael Sundbeck
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved