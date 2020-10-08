Mary Jane (Popa) O'Brien, age 88 of Manistee, Michigan, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1932 in Lake Leelanau, Michigan, the daughter of the late Peter and Catherine (Stanislawski) Popa. Mary married John L. O'Brien on Nov. 25, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lake Leelanau, Michigan. They moved to Manistee in 1963. John preceded her in death on March 3, 1989.

During her working career, Mary had been employed with the Montgomery Ward Store, Grants Store, and later as the manager of the Manistee Senior Center and most recently as the House Manager at the Harbor View Apartment Complex. She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish (Guardian Angels Catholic Church) of Manistee and a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Mark) Schott of Brethren, Michigan and Deanna Howe of Manistee, Michigan; her sons, John (Kandy) O'Brien, David (Rena) O'Brien and George O'Brien, all of Manistee, Michigan; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Edward and Ronald O'Brien.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday morning, one hour prior to the mass.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.