Mary Kathryn Wagner, 76, of Manistee, died Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

Mary K. was born on June 17, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois - Cook County, the daughter of the late Karl H. and Dorothy P.(Morphew) Wagner. She was a graduate of Manistee High School, Class of 1962, Davenport College of Business in 1963 and West Shore Community College in 1987.

She had been employed as a secretary at Packaging Corporation of America and at Bible Pathway Ministries in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Mary K. sang in choirs at Manistee High School, Messiah "Good Shepherd" Lutheran Church in Manistee, and Middle Tennessee Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She also taught Sunday School at the two churches.

Survivors include her three brothers, John E. (Sue) Wagner and David F. Wagner (Fran Cabot), of Manistee, and Karl "Steve" (Terri) Wagner, of Troy, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Rachel (Kenny) Nelson, Leah, Benjamin (Malinda), Geoffrey, Philip, Peter, and William Wagner; as well as great nieces and nephews, Lydia, Max and Erik Nelson, and Isla Wagner.

Funeral Services for Mary K. Wagner will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Faith Covenant Church in Manistee with Pastor James Friesner officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services.

Memorial contributions in Mary K's name may be directed to Old Paths Baptist Camp or Middle Tennessee Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions in Mary K's name may be directed to Old Paths Baptist Camp or Middle Tennessee Baptist Church.