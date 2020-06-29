Mary L. 'Susie' Kukla

Mary L. "Susie" Kukla, 93, of Manistee, Michigan, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1927, in Manistee, Michigan, the daughter of the late Fred and Anna (Schudlich) Sundbeck.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held and a complete obituary will be published at a later date. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.