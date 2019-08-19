Mary Lou Smith, 86, of Wellston, died peacefully in her home on August 12, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1933, in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of John and Magdalene Cramer.

Mary Lou grew up in Owosso until her teenage years, when her family moved up north to Wellston. She graduated from the Norman-Dickson Rural Agricultural School in 1951, and until last year, every fall, she made it her mission to collect and donate supplies to that same school district. On December 5, 1953, she married Norman Kirt Smith and they enjoyed many wonderful years together until his death on November 25, 1997. They loved traveling together; especially spending winters in Florida and watching the Detroit Tigers play in Lakeland.

Mary Lou enjoyed her life. She was a very loving and giving person and was willing to help anyone. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends at her favorite restaurant, the Kozy Kitchen, where she worked for many years before her retirement. She also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for othersâ€¦all those Christmas cookies everyone loved so much; camping and bonfires; ice cream; Larry's blueberry wine; playing euchre; being right...always; and, of course, clean windows. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, including her daily phone conversations with her sister when they could not be together.

Mary Lou is survived by: her children, Penny (Norm) Mackey and Kirt (Sadie Marie) Smith; her grandchildren, Jaimee Mackey (Wesley Steed), K.R. (Stacie) Smith, Tanya (Michael) Koets, and Tabitha (Roi) Farnham; her great-grandchildren, Analiah Smith, Lela Koets, Tyler Farnham, and Ryan Farnham; her great-grandkitty, Newt Mackey Steed; her sister, Sally Wresinski; and her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by: her best friend, Larry Weber; her "other daughter," Kathy Nugent; and her guardian angel on earth, Tammy Hillsamer.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her son, Terry Smith; and her siblings, June Stewart, Onalee Dalke, Brownie St. John, John Cramer, Jr., and Richard Cramer.

Memorial services will be conducted at 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, with the Reverend Zeljko Guberovic officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of services at the funeral home.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com for more information.