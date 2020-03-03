Mary Lynn Burchard

Service Information
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI
49660
(231)-723-1117
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
8:00 PM
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Manistee, MI
View Map
Obituary
Mary Lynn (Swiatlowski) Burchard, 72, of Onekama passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home.

She was born in Manistee, on Feb. 14, 1948, to the late Venceslous A. Swiatlowski and Genevieve (Wojciechowski) Swiatlowski-Horaszewski.

Mary Lynn graduated from Western Michigan University and retired from the United States Postal Service after 33 years of service. She served on the board of directors of First Community Federal Credit Union (Advia) in Kalamazoo for over 20 years, as well as serving the Manistee County community in her many roles in the Lakeside Club in Manistee, the Manistee and Onekama Lions Clubs, the Portage Lake Association of Onekama and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Auxiliary.

Surviving are brother, Phillip (Kristie) Harless; sister-in-law, Lynette Swiatlowski; niece, Melanie (Jim) Rutherford; nephews, Stacey (Erin) Swiatlowski and Dr. Craig (Sarah) Harless; numerous cousins, loving friends, Shirley, Sandy and Kristie; and aunt, Carol Conway.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Archie Horazewski; two brothers, Roy Swiatlowski and Donald Horosewski; uncle, Harry "Bud" Conway; and aunt, Lorraine Conway.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Father Pablo Martinez celebrant. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Oak Grove Funeral Home, with the evening vigil service beginning at 6:30 p.m. The family will also receive friends for visitation on Friday morning at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of leaving for church at 10:40 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mary Lynn may be directed to Manistee Catholic Central Schools.

Please feel free to share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.
Published in Manistee News Advocate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
