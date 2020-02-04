Mary Margaret (Ortowski) Morris, 95, of Wellston, formerly of Grand Rapids, went home to the Lord Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

She was born on July 13, 1924, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Mazan) Ortowski. She married Walter John Morris Jr. on June 22, 1946 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He preceded her in death Aug. 16, 1996.

Mary was a homemaker, and later in life a teacher's aide and social worker for the Grand Rapids Public School System. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church and then later St. Bernard's Church of Irons. Mary loved life and always enjoyed trying something new. She loved the outdoors and Northern Michigan. She loved to golf and bowl. She was a prolific reader, reading several books a week. Mary also did crossword puzzles daily -- she was a faithful woman.

She is survived by her son and daughter in-law, Richard and Barb Morris; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Peter Fischer; grandchildren, Sally and Amy, Joe Morris, Jacob Fischer (Stephanie); great-grandson, Henry; and special friend, Brenda Vanderbie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter John Morris Jr.; and her son, Walter John Morris III; her parents, Joseph and Mary Ortowski; brothers, Frank, Tony, Fritz, Carl and Barney; and her sisters, Julie and Josephine.

Mary will always be in our hearts.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Irons, Michigan with the Rev. Daniel DePew celebrant. Burial will follow at the Fernwood Cemetery in Dublin.

Relatives and friends will pray the Rosary at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Irons, where the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Manistee Catholic Central Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.