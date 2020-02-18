Mary Therese Picardat, Age 87 of Free Soil, formerly of Manistee died Feb. 14, 2020 at her home.

She was born on May 29, 1932 in Roseville, the daughter of the late J. Herman and Burness (Gross) Jensen. She was a 1950 graduate of Saint Mary's High School in Mount Clemens. Mary married James Joseph Picardat on Sept. 17, 1956 in Detroit, MI. He preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2016.

Mary enjoyed opera, and in her younger years took voice lessons. She also was a Brownie Troop Leader.

She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Cooper of Free Soil; two sons, Abraham Picardat of St. Clair Shores and James Picardat, Jr., of Irving, Texas; granddaughter, Amanda (Alec) Stakenas, and numerous nieces and nephews

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee with Rev. Joe Hilyard officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorials in Mary's name may be directed to the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter.

Please visit Mary's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or story. The family has entrusted the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center with funeral arrangements.