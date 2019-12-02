Mathilda Anna Stevenson, 100, of Traverse City, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Grand Traverse Pavilions.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1918, in Arcadia, Michigan the daughter of the late Gus and Anna (Bellewske) Hull. She attended Trinity Lutheran School in Arcadia.

Mathilda was employed as a secretary at Jebavy Sorenson Orchard. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Traverse City.

Survivors include her son, Edward Stevenson, of East Jordan; grandsons, Matt (Erin) Stevenson, of East Jordan, and their children, Cooper and Maggie and Benjamin (Julie) Stevenson, of Benzonia and their children; Jacob, Nicholas, Ava, Jude, Lucia and Samuel; and sisters, Marie (Paul) Scheppelman and Beverly Giordano; as well as by nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dean, Carl and Norman Hull, Marcella Peterson and Marjorie Merrill.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until time of service. Interment will be in the Conway Cemetery.

Memorials in Mathilda's name may be directed to the Dorcas Circle at Trinity Lutheran Church in Traverse City.

Please share a memory at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.