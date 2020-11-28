Matthew (Matt) Austin Middleton, age 48, passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 10th, in Sandwich, IL. Matt was born June 2, 1972, in Western Springs IL, to the late Richard (Dick) Middleton and Betty Middleton. After graduating from Lyon's Township High School in Western Springs, Matt went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Art History from Ripon College in Ripon WI.

Matt loved people, and people loved Matt. He would always greet you with a giant smile, an over the top handshake, or a big hug, then ask you how you were doing.

Matt loved spending his summers in Onekama, MI, taking friends out waterskiing in the family boat named "Bob". He never turned down the opportunity to sail. Over the years he taught many of his friends' kids how to fish, offering guidance in knot tying, casting, and patience.

Another favorite hobby was golf. It was an experience, going to the Bear Lake golf course with Matt and his parents. Be it Matt or his dad, somebody usually found a way to bank their tee shot on #9 off the roof of the clubhouse or miss the green enough the ball was dodging cars on Hwy 31.

Matt had a love affair with cooking. Matt and his parents would often debate on how to best cook ribs. Everything was timed, prepped, and precisely controlled. When it came time to enjoy, Matt would always critique; "maybe next time a little more garlic or I think it needs a little more salt." That was Matt, always trying to do things better.

In 2011, Matt brought his knowledge from Experian over to Launch Digital Marketing/Dealer Inspire where he was employed until 2020. He was a founding member of the company and wore many hats during his tenure, including Project Manager and DMS Support Manager. He took on many other challenges and projects over the years. The selfless sacrifices that Matt made to ensure the success of his co-workers and friends will never be forgotten.

Matt had also reunited with his old childhood crush, Jennifer (Jiffy) Baker. Matt had known Jiffy since he was five years old and loved her since he was a teen. Jiffy actually taught Matt how to drive a stick shift when he was fifteen. They had started planning their retirement and planned on moving to the Onekama cottage eventually, which was Matt's favorite place. Matt and Jiffy had started a bucket list of destinations they wanted to travel to, including Japan, Korea, and Croatia, to enjoy the local cuisines.

Matt leaves behind his mother Betty Middleton, sister Beth (Bill) Voigt, three nieces Tess, Abby and Zoe, his significant other Jiffy, his beloved dog Bella, and a very, very long list of friends. The world is a better place having had Matthew Middleton in it. He left a lasting mark on many people throughout his life, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A gathering at the Michigan cottage is in the works for summer 2021. Matt felt strongly about providing safe and loving homes for animal companions. Any donations in Matt's name to no kill shelters and rescues would be welcome and appreciated. For more information or to sign the online guest book please visit www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com.