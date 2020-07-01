Matthew J. Wolf, 43, of Manistee, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home in Manistee.

He was born on April 6, 1977 in Traverse City, the son of Gary Wolf and the late Charlotte "Sherry" (Franckowiak) Wolf.

Cremation has taken place and a complete obituary will be published at a later date.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.