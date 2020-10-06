Matthew James Wolf, age 43 of Manistee, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 after a long illness.

He was born on April 6, 1977 in Traverse City, MI son of Gary Wolf and the late Charlotte "Sherry" (Franckowiak) Wolf.

He graduated from Manistee Catholic Central High School in 1995 and served in the United States Navy until his discharge in 2004. After the Navy he worked in the construction business in Manistee.

"Matt" had two passions; athletics and his twin cats, Jackson and Ozzie. In high school, he was a four-sport athlete; wrestling, football, basketball and baseball. He was most proud of his three (3) home-runs in a single game, as a Saber, against Mason County Eastern in Custer. As a freshman Matt was selected to the All District Baseball Team as the third baseman.

Matthew was preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Wolf.

He is survived by his father, Gary Wolf of Manistee, MI; brother Christopher Wolf, sister in-law, Janet and his niece Kairi, all living in Missouri City, Texas; by his sister Jessica Huegli, niece Gracie and nephew Cooper all living in Lansing, MI; his biological parents, Anna Eckstein and Curtis Forcier.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Those wishing to remember Matt are asked to consider a donation in his name to the Manistee County Homeward Bound Animal Shelter.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.