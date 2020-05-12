Maureen Margaret Boyle
1945 - 2020
Maureen Margaret Boyle, 75, of Manistee, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility in Manistee after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.She was born on Jan. 10, 1945, in Chicago, Illinios, daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Connolly) Boyle. She moved to Manistee with her parents as a young child. She attended Guardian Angels School and later went on to attend Manistee High School and graduated with the class of 1963. After high school Maureen attended Mercy Nursing School in Cadillac and Grayling, Michigan, where she received her License Practical Nurse's license and later attended West Shore Community College where she received her Registered Nurse's license. She retired as an RN after 44 years of service with Mercy and West Shore hospitals of Manistee.Maureen enjoyed traveling, photography, cooking and her Irish family genealogy. She was extremely proud of her Irish Heritage. On one of her travels to Ireland, she met the best man from her grandparent's wedding. One of her biggest joy's in life was spoiling her nieces.She is survived by three brothers Dennis (Evelyn) Boyle, James (Kathie) Boyle, all of Manistee, and Thomas (Diane) Boyle, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; her nieces, Melissa (Kent) Fry, of Durango, Colorado, Courtney (Jim) Slonecki, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; and great-nephews, Dylan and Mason, both of Grand Rapids, Michigan.Maureen was preceded in death by her niece, Lacey Erin Boyle; nephew, Dylan James Boyle; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Stec Boyle.Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date, with burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee with her parents.Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to the Guardian Angels Historic Preservation Project in Maureen's name.The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 12, 2020.
