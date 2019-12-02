Melissa Leigh Wilsens, 28, of Milwaukee,Wisconsin, and formerly of Traverse City, found peace Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Milwaukee.

Melissa was born on Saturday, June 8, 1991, in Traverse City, the daughter of Joey (Pruski) and Paul Wilsens. Melissa was a graduate of West Senior High School.

She is survived by her mama, Joey Sandstedt; and by her brother, Christopher Wilsens. She is also survived by her grandmother, Mary Wilsens; her fiance, Justin Kram; and by aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends, not only in Traverse City, but also in Milwaukee.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Paul Wilsens; her grandparents, Kenneth and Florence Pruski and Leonard Wilsens.

A time to celebrate Melissa's life will take place from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 305 Sixth St., Traverse City; with a time of sharing at 4:30 p.m.

Melissa may be remembered by a contribution in her name to Addiction Treatment Services, 1010 S. Garfield Ave., Traverse City, MI 49686 or online at www.addictiontreatmentservices.org or to Third Level Crisis Suicide Prevention, 3875 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, MI 49684 or online at www.cfsnwmi.org.

The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.