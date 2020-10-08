1/1
Melvin C. Ott
Melvin C. Ott, 75 of Wellston, Michigan passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Oct. 6, 2020. Mel was born Sept. 29, 1945 in Lansing, Michigan to Elvis and Mildred Ott. Melvin and Roxanne Linsea married in Lansing, Michigan June 19,1965 and had two sons, Jeffrey Ott and Jon Ott.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Elvis and Mildred Ott; sister, Bonnie Flowers; brother, Buck Ott; Walter and Shirley Linsea; Kevin Linsea; and Renee Linsea.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Roxanne (Linsea) Ott; brothers, Jim (Nancy) Ott, Bob (Diane) Ott, Jerry Ott and Mark Linsea; sons, Jeff (Gabriella) Ott of Midland and Jon (Nicole) Ott of Lansing; grandchildren, Christopher, David, Jason, Joey, Justin and Natalie; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Patty Surguy. He is also survived by so many close friends and church members who he considered his family.

The family will be welcoming friends and family on Oct. 11, 2020 at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee, Michigan with visitation at 3 p.m. and memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Also on Oct. 13, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan at Olivet Baptist Church, with visitation at 12:30 p.m. and a memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in memory of Mel to the First Church of Wellston.

Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee. Visit www.oakgrovefh.com.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center
309 Parkdale Ave
Manistee, MI 49660
(231) 723-1117
