Merle Wayne Brown, age 85 of Bear Lake, died Sunday evening, Nov. 29, 2020 at the Maples-Benzie County Medical Care Facility in Frankfort.

He was born on July 26, 1935 in Frederic, Wisconsin, the son of the late Robert Merle and Dorothy Agnes (Daniels) Brown. He was a graduate of Siren High School Class of 1953. Despite his hearing disability Merle was the quarterback for Siren High School and his senior year took the team to State. He also was homecoming king and student council president. He received many band awards and played taps for the local military funerals. He married Bette Lou Kern, his high school sweetheart, on Dec. 3, 1955 in Pine City, Minnesota. He continued on to the University of Wisconsin in Superior and earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry.

Merle started his career working for Jeno's Pizza and Pie Filling in Duluth, Minnesota as a food technician, where he developed the cherry pie filling recipe that is now owned by Wilderness and can be found on the store shelves still today. The family moved to Bear Lake, Michigan in 1968 where Merle worked for Sawyer Fruit and Vegetable Co. supervising the start-up of the instant quick-freeze operation. After purchasing a small fruit farm, he made the decision to become a full-time fruit farmer and bought the Briske Farm in 1972 and continued farming until he passed.

He was ahead of his time in fruit farming, with all his young fruit tree plantings being spaced closer together than what was planted at the time in the middle '70s. He also was one of the first in turning to organic production, having 130 acres of apples and 50 acres of tart cherries in the mid 1990s.

Survivors include his brother, Jerry (Joan) Brown of Aurora, Colorado; five children, Robert (Lauri) Brown of Onekama, Lynn (Rick) Jensen, Peter (Mary) Brown and Joey (Belen) Brown all of Bear Lake and Loree Brown (Mark) of Licking, Missouri; his 11 grandchildren, Ted (Kaylie) Brown, Marianne (Josh) Berryhill, Emily Torongo, Josh Ware, Jason (Bridget) Ware, Jake (Kristin) Ware, Jenna Ware, Justin and Cody Brown, and Andre and Liliana Brown; and 16 great-grandchildren, Cheyenne (who made the best pancakes he ever had), Trace, Jacob, Will, Nicole, Macy, Celia, Carolynn, Lincoln, Natalie, Cassidy, Madalyn, Levi, Audrey, Autumn and Logan.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bette Lou Brown; parents; two brothers, Robert and Daniel Brown; and sister-in-law, Elsie Brown.

Memorial Services for Merle Wayne Brown will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Tabernacle Church on 77 Hancock St. in Manistee with Pastor Seth Bush officiating.

