Michael Alan Poston, of Vicksburg, passed away on Oct. 9, 2020 at the age of 63. Mike was born on Sept. 7, 1957 in Detroit, to Ted and Ann Poston.

He was one of seven siblings. He graduated Manistee High School in 1975 and attended Ferris State University. He moved to Kalamazoo in the late 1970s where he designed logos for area businesses and worked as a carpenter for over 30 years.

Mike was a loving father to his daughter's Myra and Rebecca. He was a talented artist and craftsman and published a comic for over a year called Slash. He loved baseball and played on several softball leagues and coached softball in Kalamazoo.

Mike is preceded in death by his father Ted Poston, and mother Ann Poston. He is survived by his daughter's Myra Poston and Rebecca Bergells; and siblings Linda (Dave), Larry, Laura (Jay), Debbie (Jorge), Sandra (Brent), Rob (Jen), and many nieces and nephews. Mike was known for his intelligence, quick wit and sense of humor. Everyone close to him could count on him for wisdom, insight and meaningful conversation. He was loved dearly and will be missed by many.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Vicksburg Farmers Market Pavilion, 200 N. Richardson St. Vicksburg, MI 49097.