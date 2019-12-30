Michael B. Eckhout, age 76 of Arcadia, Michigan, left the arms of his loving family to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, on Christmas morning at his home.

He was born on September 2, 1943 in Mount Clemens, Michigan son of the late Bernard & Lenore Eckhout. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Mount Clemens, Michigan with the class of 1961. He served our country in the CBs (Sea-Bees) of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from July 11, 1968 until November 14, 1970. Michael married Debbra C. Peck on September 11, 1998 at their home in Arcadia.

Michael attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama and was a member of the Manistee B.P.O. Elks Lodge # 250, and the Manistee V.F.W. Walsh Post # 4499.

He is survived by his wife Debbra C. Eckhout, his children, Lynn (Rick) Bridges and Jeffrey (Samantha) Eckhout and their mother Carole Eckhout, two step children Troy and Todd Gerring, four grandchildren, Blake and Cole Bridges and Dane and Chace Eckhout, three sisters, Christine L. Eckhout, Jan S. Eckhout and Marybeth Eckhout. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama with Reverend Raymond C. Cotter celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning one hour prior to the funeral mass. Burial will take place in the spring of 2020 in the Pleasanton Township Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Team at the church, following his funeral mass.

A memorial will be established in Michael's name for St. Joseph Catholic Church of Onekama. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and also at the church on Saturday morning.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.