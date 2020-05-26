Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Michael B. Eckhout,of Arcadia, who died the morning of December 25, 2019, will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.at the Pleasanton Township Cemetery north of Bear Lake, with Reverend Ruben Munoz officiating. A luncheon and gathering for family and friends will take place at the Pleasanton Township Hall, immediately following the graveside service.



