Michael Dennis Johnson

Michael Dennis Johnson, Age 69 of Manistee died at his home in Manistee.

He was born on November 6, 1949 in Manistee the son of the late Arthur P. & Agnes L. (Bradford) Johnson. He was a graduate of Onekama High School. Michael was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart.

He had been employed for a short time at Morton Salt Company before being drafted, and upon his return from military service was employed at Martin Marietta.

Survivors include two sons; Caleb and Corbin Johnson, his siblings; Lawrence (Sandra) Johnson, Marian (Jim) Hilliard, Judith Lane, Noreen Zuchowski, & Janice Witkowski, as well as nieces and nephews.

He also was preceded in death by siblings; Shirley Hamock, Joyce Chipman, Linda Gladding, and William Johnson.

Military Graveside Services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Honors will be provided by the Manistee United Veterans Council Honor Guard.

Please visit Michael's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sept. 3, 2019
