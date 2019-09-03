Michael Dennis Johnson, Age 69 of Manistee died at his home in Manistee.

He was born on November 6, 1949 in Manistee the son of the late Arthur P. & Agnes L. (Bradford) Johnson. He was a graduate of Onekama High School. Michael was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart.

He had been employed for a short time at Morton Salt Company before being drafted, and upon his return from military service was employed at Martin Marietta.

Survivors include two sons; Caleb and Corbin Johnson, his siblings; Lawrence (Sandra) Johnson, Marian (Jim) Hilliard, Judith Lane, Noreen Zuchowski, & Janice Witkowski, as well as nieces and nephews.

He also was preceded in death by siblings; Shirley Hamock, Joyce Chipman, Linda Gladding, and William Johnson.

Military Graveside Services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Honors will be provided by the Manistee United Veterans Council Honor Guard.

Please visit Michael's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.