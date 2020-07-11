Michael Ernest Walsh, 81, of Arcadia, died Friday, July 8, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1938, in Detroit the son of Thomas John Aloysius and Dorothy Billie (Frost) Walsh.

Michael graduated from Cadillac High School and attended Ferris State College. He was in the United States Army.

He worked in the printing business for many years. He enjoyed downhill skiing and listening to jazz.

Michael is survived by his wife, Diane (Dahlgren) Walsh; they were married on Dec. 30, 1961, in Cadillac.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Lauri Ann Olson and Heidi Jo Mull; and brother, Patrick Walsh.

Private burial will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Comstock Park, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more. The family chose Life Story Funeral Home.