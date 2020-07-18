1/
Michael James Cox
Michael James Cox, 57, of Onekama, died unexpectedly Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born on March 22, 1963, the son of James Gordon and Mary Jo (Jager) Cox. He attended Onekama High School and later was employed by the school as well as being employed by Onekama Marine & C & W. Septic.

Mike loved the woods, hunting and fishing as well as watching sports. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his son and step-grandchildren.

He is survived by his fiancÃ©, Robynn Duffy of Onekama; his son, Michael J. Cox Jr. of Onekama; his mother, Mary Jo Jager of Kaleva; two brothers, David Clay Patch Jr. of Kaleva and Tracy Gordon (Denise) Cox of Florida; one sister, Michelle (Ralph) Schafer of Manistee; Robynn's children, Sara and Shane Duffy; and grandchildren, Xander, Zoe, Benjamin and Damien.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Gordon Cox.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Mike and Robynn's home beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 24.

Please visit www.oakgrovefh.com to share a memory with the family. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
