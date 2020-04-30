Michael "Mickey" Richard Patulski Sr., 73, of Scottville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Mickey was born in Manistee to Mary Ellen (Fearnow) and Joseph Martin Patulski.

Mike was a graduate of Manistee High School and was a loyal employee to Pandrol-Jackson, for over 30 years. He loved fishing, fast-pitch softball, MCC sports and his friends. His family sincerely thanks those who not only shared in the laughs and great memories, but also comforted him through the difficult times.

He is survived by two sons, Michael (Lisa) Jr. of Scottville, Todd (Rachel) of Lynchburg, Virginia; daughter Andrea and fiancÃ© Nick Adlem of Liverpool, England; grandchildren, Leana (Tim) Tarrant and Michael Patulski III, Lauren (Andrew) Higgins, Hannah, Alicja, and Izak Patulski, and Kayla Twiss; great granddaughters, Mackenzie and Emerson Tarrant, and three brothers, Robert, David, and Daniel (Darlene) Patulski.

In light of the COVID 19 pandemic, there are not immediate plans for a memorial service. Tentative plans are to celebrate his life on the evening of July 17 at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people continue to help their community and support its relief efforts.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.