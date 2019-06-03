On the morning of May 27, 2019, Michael "Mike" Todd Randall took his final breaths and passed peacefully--if too soon--surrounded by family at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He left the world loved but weary, his body tired. He was 54.

Striking a lean figure and blond hair, the sun always on his cheeks, Mike will be remembered straddling a dirt bike, or criss-crossing down snowy mountains. He'll be seen with a guitar in his hands, a smile at his lips from a joke just told. He will be, now and always, a kind, soft-spoken man of sharp wit and effortless charm.

Born in 1965, Mike spent most of his life in Bear Lake. He was quick and ambitious, good with numbers and using his hands. After high school he played an integral role in bringing DeVere Randall & Sons to prosperity as an excavation estimator. He loved skiing and racing bikes, winning numerous races, medals, and accolades over the years.

He leaves behind a daughter, Em, and her husband, Jack; a mother, Joanne; sisters Jamie and JoDee; brother Jeff and his wife, Sandy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He follows in death his father, the cowboy DeVere "Dee" Randall.

The family invites those who knew Mike to gather at the Stables Saturday, June 8th starting at 3 p.m. to eat, drink and celebrate his life the way he would enjoy with a classic "BYO" Rockin' R open-pit cookout.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com