Milan "Bud" Spencer Reed passed away on March 8, 2016, at the age of 91. Dorothy Jean Benson Reed passed away on Jan. 7, 2019, at the age of 92.

Bud and Dottie celebrated 70 years of marriage on Jan. 31, 2016. Because they were inseparable, they chose to wait until both had passed on to hold a memorial service to celebrate their lives together.

The combined memorial service for Bud and Dorothy will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Ludington, with the Rev. Domingo Shriver officiating.

A committal service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery immediately following the memorial service, with military honors for Bud.

A celebration of life reception in honor of Bud and Dottie will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Lincoln Hills Golf Club. The family will be on hand to visit with Bud and Dottie's friends and relatives throughout the open house style gathering.

Please share your fond memories of Bud and Dottie at www.OakGroveLudington.com.