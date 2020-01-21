Mildred Dierking, 103, died Jan. 16, 2020, at Green Acres Assisted Living in Manistee, Michigan.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1916, and lived most of her life in Bensenville, Illinois.

She married Howard Dierking on April 27, 1940. He preceded her in death in 1988.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth, in 1996.

She is survived by her son, Donald (Linda), formerly of Manistee, Michigan; grandson, David Dierking (Amber) and great-granddaughters, Josephine and Sienna, of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin; grandson, Jason Dierking (Abigail), of Louisville, Kentucky. Her caregiver, Mary Owens (Bill), was an angel in her life and Millie loved her dearly.

Millie brought joy to everyone who knew her. She had a wonderfully positive attitude and loved her family, her grandsons, and her precious great granddaughters who were the light of her life!

She loved dancing, cooking, entertaining, vacationing at her cottage in northern Wisconsin and sharing fun times with friends. She was an avid greeting card sender and kept all those she received to read over and over. She will be greatly missed.

A private family service will be held in early summer at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Illinois.