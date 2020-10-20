Myrle Katherine Giffels, age 78 of Wellston, died Oct. 15, 2020 in Wellston.

She was born on June 24, 1942 in Cadillac, Michigan, the daughter of the late John and Myrle (Brainerd) Nelson. She attended Benson Corners School in Cherry Grove Township and was a graduate of Cadillac High School. On July 2, 1960 she married Richard Giffels at the Cherry Grove Nazarene Church.

She had been employed as a secretary at Buda Sawmill in Wellston, was employed as a nurses aid at the Manistee Heights Care Center and later at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility. She also owned, operated and retired from the Floral Gift Shop in Wellston.

Myrle was a member of the Kaleva Bible Church. She loved teaching God's word to children, loved working with flowers, baking, sewing, cake decorating, party planning, family gatherings and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; children, Gail (Darryl) Krause, Dennis (Peggy) Giffels and Sheila (Daniel) Pachesny; sisters, Nancy Shoop, Carol Freese, Pauline Freese (Phil) and Jackie Turnbalm (Steve); grandchildren, Aaron Krause, Amber (Austin) Krause, Matthew (Falyn) Giffels, Mitch and Sutton Giffels, April (Joe) Pachesny, Cara (Jeff) Pachesny, Shawna, Ridge and Kendra Pachesny; great-grandchildren, Thayn and Madison Giffels and Ariana Krause; 14 nieces; 22 nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Helen Duncan, June Dawson, Beverly Roth, Judith, Michael and Johnny Nelson; and half-brothers, Elmer and Gordon Falor.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to noon at the Kaleva Bible Church, 8856 Osmo Street in Kaleva. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life with Pastor Dave Taylor.

Memorials in Myrle's name may be directed to the Kaleva Bible Church.

Memorials in Myrle's name may be directed to the Kaleva Bible Church.