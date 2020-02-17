Nancy Ann Prenger, 69, of Kaleva, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 12, 1950, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Clifford and Gladys (Faber) Marshall.

Nancy met and married the love of her life, Rex Prenger, on April 25, 1970, and it was from this union she was blessed with four children, whom she adored.

Nancy was a hard worker and enjoyed various jobs throughout her life. Her most rewarding job was tending to her family's needs and making sure her loved ones were well taken care of.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spoiling her children and grandchildren. Her loving nature will be missed by her family and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Rex Prenger; her children, Earl Prenger, Tracy Prenger, David Prenger and April Prenger; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her brothers, Dan (Paula) Marshall and Rick Marshall; her sisters, Kathy Sue (Kevin) Vandergalien and Dawn (the late Alman) Gardener and many extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ron Marshall; and one grandson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.