Noah Allain, 25, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Darrel Spence and Roger Sprague; grandmothers, Rita Sprague and Peggy Allain; aunt, Lynn Allain; and childhood friends, Travis Gauthier and Darby Nummerdor.

He is survived by his wife, Cheyenne Allain; son, Braxton Allain; nephew, Hunter Danielson; parents, Michael (Dalena) Sprague, of Dorr, and Raymond Allain, of Houghton Lake; mother-in-law, Jamey (John) Austin; siblings, Kevin Richards, of Georgia, Amanda Bingaman, of Grand Rapids, Stephanie (James) Allain, of Chicago, and Mallory Sprague, of New York; grandfather, Raymond Allain, of Southgate; aunt, Leslie (Andy) Edmond, of Southgate; aunt, Laurie Allain, of Southgate; uncle, Richard (Michell) Spence, of Ludington; cousins, Melissa, Lynn, Nathan, Amber, Mercury, Iris and Emily; special friends, Tylynn Gerlach, Kedron Hope and Thomas Sutton.

Noah was an amazing husband and father. Everyone who knew him knew how much he loved his Detroit Lions. He just knew that one day they would make the playoffs! His hobbies included a love of mixed martial arts and golf. If you ever got to hear his Russian accent you were lucky because it was hilarious and spot on. Noah graduated from Michigan Youth Challenge Academy and was in the Michigan National Guard.

Because of the current health crisis, a private memorial service to celebrate Noah's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to help support Cheyenne and the boys. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.kubiakcook.com.