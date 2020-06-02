Noreen D. Zuchowski, 77, of Eastlake, Michigan, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.She was born on Oct. 16, 1942, in Manistee, Michigan, and was the daughter of the late Arthur P. and Agnes L. (Bradford) Johnson. She married Richard "Zuch" Zuchowski, who preceded her in death on June 26, 2010. She was a bus driver most of her life for Dial-A-Ride in Manistee, until her retirement.She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Kim and Joseph Berry of West Bloomfield, Michigan; two grandchildren, Danielle (Matthew) Farnsworth of Fowlerville, Michigan, and Nichole Berry of West Bloomfield, Michigan; two great grandchildren, Lucas and Carter Farnsworth both of Fowlerville, Michigan; three sisters Janice Witkowski, Judith Lane, Marian Hilliard, all of Manistee; and her brother Lawrence Johnson of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.She was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with cremation to follow.The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



