Noreen Joy Stoddard, 59, of Manistee died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Jan. 19, 1961, in Frankfort, Michigan, the daughter of the late Darwin G. and Barbara L. (Myers) Gatrell. She was a graduate of Frankfort High School Class of 1979. Her husband Gerald Lee Stoddard preceded her in death on July 22, 1988.

Noreen had been employed as a deli clerk by Blarney Castle Oil Company at the Bear Lake and Brethren E-Z Marts. She was an avid crafter.

She is survived by one daughter, Kristine L. Drake, of Scottville, one son, Cody Stoddard, of Manistee; grandchildren, William, Logan, Aiden and Kristopher; five stepchildren; two sisters, Janet Rogers, of Manistee, and Vicky Lynne (Nick) Wunchel, of Kaleva; as well as by several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Gilmore Township Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Onekama Village Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.

Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.


Published in Manistee News Advocate from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
