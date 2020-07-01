Norma L. Sommers-Carlstrom, 97, of Manistee, passed away June 27, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

She was born in Battle Creek on April 13, 1923, the daughter of the late Walter and Madge (Joy) Thunder. She attended Waller High School in Chicago. In June 1943, she married Leo Sommers. He died on Sept. 30, 1944, in Italy. On April 5, 1947, she married Carl L. Carlstrom. He preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 2008.

Norma was retired, having worked in a radio factory in Chicago, and a defense plant in Battle Creek during WWII. She also danced on vaudeville and had worked at the Glen of Michigan and the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church-UCC of Manistee, the Women's Fellowship of the church, and had been a Sunday School teacher and served on numerous boards of the church. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, of which she was a Past Matron and was also a Past Mother Advisor for Order of Rainbow.

Norma is survived by her daughters, Linda Diesing and Carol (Rod) Worch, of Manistee; stepsons, Lon (Valarie) Sommers, of Three Rivers, and Glenn Sommers, of Arizona. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Germanese, Holly Stenberg, Carl Diesing and Brian (Amber) Worch; her great grandchildren, Kaden and Brantley Worch, Claire, Blake and Emmett Stenberg, and Evan and Noah Germanese; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husbands, Norma was also preceded in death by a sister, Roberta "Betty" Dyehouse; and her brothers, Leland, Clarence and Walter Armand Thunder and Roy Thunder-Murphy.

In accordance with her wishes, private services will be held. Burial will be in the Bear Lake Township Cemetery.

The family suggests that those wanting to remember Norma consider a gift in her memory to the First Congregational Church of Manistee.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Jowett Family Funeral Home in Benzonia.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the second-floor nursing staff at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for the truly exceptional care and kindness extended to Norma and her family in her final days.