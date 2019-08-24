Norman "Norm" Everett Maier, 77, of Wellston, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Manistee. He was born Dec. 20, 1941, in Detroit, the son of Carl and Elfrieda (Schuessler) Maier Sr.

Norm was a hardworking auto mechanic who owned and operated Norm's Repair in Wellston. He was a volunteer firefighter for Norman Township for more than 30 years and had previously served as township Constable and Trustee. He enjoyed coffee with the guys and the occasional trip to the casino. Most of all, Norm cherished time spent with his family.

On Sept. 23, 1967, in Detroit, Norm married Billie Carol Thomas who survives him. He is also survived by: his children, Theresa (Mike) Wilson of Cadillac and Tim (Brenda) Maier of Cadillac; his grandchildren, Mason (Katharine) Jonker, Kyle Jonker, Jacob Maier, and Karly Maier; his siblings, Barbara Maier and Theodore "Ted" Maier; his sisters-in-law, Linda (Brian) Koop, Elaine Maier, and Gerri Maier; his brothers-in-law, Merrill Bunte and Robert Bell Jr; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Norm was preceded in death by: his parents; his siblings, Edna Ann Bunte, Carl Maier Jr., Geraldine Maier, Mary Lou Bell, Richard Maier Sr., and Ronald Maier; and his in-laws, William and Gladys Thomas.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, with the Rev. Zachary Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until time of services at the funeral home.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

