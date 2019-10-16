Otis Eugene Kortz, 76, of South Boardman, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home.

Otis was born in Frankfort, Michigan, on June 29, 1943, to the late Otto and Mervial (Myers) Kortz. He was married to the love of his life Paula Rae (Rose) on Dec. 6, 1969, in Norwalk, Michigan.

He was a hard working employee for Otis Elevator for 35 years where he was affectionately known as "the Curmudgeon". He was well respected by his coworkers and stayed involved with the union even after retirement. Otis was a passionate man who always took care of his family. He could be a jokester but he was always a trustworthy and loyal friend. In December of 2018 he came to recognize his Lord and Savior, noting to his family that it is truly about heart.

Otis will be lovingly remembered by his wife; children, Annette (Scott) Kortz-Jones, Otis Kortz II, Zachary Kortz, and Ezekiel Kortz; grandchildren, Otto, Ruby, Joshua, Matthew, and one on the way; siblings, Iris Anderson, Ward Kortz, Larry Kortz, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Donna and Leo.

Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Kalkaska Funeral Home, 152 S. Cedar St., Kalkaska, MI 49646. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with a final visitation beginning at noon at Fife Lake Baptist Church, 449 W State St., Fife Lake, MI 49633. Pastor Jacob Terry will be officiating the service. Burial will take place at Boardman Township Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.