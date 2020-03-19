Pamela "Pam" Mashtare, 68, of Manistee, Michigan, died Friday night, March 13, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan.

She was born on April 18, 1951, in Manistee, Michigan daughter of the late Gilbert and Lorraine (Crandall) Turner. She was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1969. Pam then attended the Butterworth Nursing School in Grand Rapids and received her License Practical Nursing Degree in 1971. After receiving her license she was employed at Mercy Community Hospital and then later at West Shore Hospital until her retirement in 1998. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and from 1991 until 2000 she was very active in the Manistee High School Band Booster's and was known as the "Band Mom" by many.

Pam is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Ben Krasinski, of Eastlake; her sons, Paul Jerome, of Manistee, and Brian Jerome, of Spearfish, South Dakota; and the children's father, Timothy A. Jerome, of Wellston; one granddaughter, Tarron Krasinski, of Eastlake; two stepchildren, and their families, John Mashtare and Janis Keller; her brother and sister-in-law, Gilbert and Marie Turner, of Ludington and their son Noah Turner, of Ludington; and her special "other daughter" Jenny Kraus, of Traverse City. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Francis Mashtare.

According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life "Party" will take place at a later date The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.