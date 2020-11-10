1/1
Patricia A. Schubert
1934 - 2020
Patricia A. Schubert, age 86, died peacefully at Nancy's House early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020 awaiting to enter to the gates of Heaven to be greeted by Gerry, where they will be walking together again.

She was born on Aug. 10, 1934 in Manistee, Michigan daughter of the late Thaddeus (Ted) and Dolores (Rittenberg) Wegenka. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in 1953. On Oct. 8, 1955, Pat married Gerald Schubert at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. Gerry preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 2003.

Faith, family, and friends were the priorities in Pat's life. She cherished her roles in life as wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was happiest when family or friends gathered at her table, especially for Sunday dinners, or just a cup of coffee and dessert. You could always find her in the stands, at the slopes, or near the fields cheering on her children and grandchildren during their school years, and she was always available to babysit when needed.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church) and a member of St. Joseph Rosary Altar Society.

She is survived by a daughter & son-in-law; Karen & Greg Miller of Onekama, MI, three sons & daughters-in-law; Mark & Betty Schubert of Grand Haven, MI, Jeff & Julie Schubert of Irons, MI and Todd & Diane Schubert of Free Soil, MI, three grandchildren; Josh (Sara) Schubert, Kelly (Alex) Meyers and Evan Schubert, three step-grandchildren, Gordy & Andrew Johncock and Megan (Zach) Zupin, four great grandchildren, Penny & Heidi Schubert and Wyatt & Zoey Zupin and one brother, Michael Wegenka of Louisiana. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Louise Wegenka.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Ruben Munoz celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning, one hour prior to the mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials will be stablished in Pat's name for the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee and for Nancy's House - Miller Road LLC. Envelopes are available at the funeral home and will be available at the church on Saturday morning.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
