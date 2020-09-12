1/
Patricia Anaya
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Anaya, 55, of Paige, Texas, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020.

Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her son, Matthew Anaya (Jessica Anaya); and daughter, Hope Dykhouse (Jake Dykhouse). Patricia is also remembered by her grandchildren, Robert Dykhouse, McKenna Mummey and Layton Anaya. Brothers and sisters are Andy Anaya, Jose Anaya Sr., Martha Ehlers, Jaunita Vasquez, Lidia Loredo and Margie Anaya.

Preceded in death by brothers, Reyes Anaya Jr. and Pedro Anaya; and sisters, Maria Anaya and Betty Flores.

The funeral will take place in Michigan. Donations and flowers can go to Matt and Jessica Anaya at 9540 Horseshoe Creek Road, Kaleva, Michigan 49645.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved