Patricia Anaya, 55, of Paige, Texas, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020.

Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her son, Matthew Anaya (Jessica Anaya); and daughter, Hope Dykhouse (Jake Dykhouse). Patricia is also remembered by her grandchildren, Robert Dykhouse, McKenna Mummey and Layton Anaya. Brothers and sisters are Andy Anaya, Jose Anaya Sr., Martha Ehlers, Jaunita Vasquez, Lidia Loredo and Margie Anaya.

Preceded in death by brothers, Reyes Anaya Jr. and Pedro Anaya; and sisters, Maria Anaya and Betty Flores.

The funeral will take place in Michigan. Donations and flowers can go to Matt and Jessica Anaya at 9540 Horseshoe Creek Road, Kaleva, Michigan 49645.