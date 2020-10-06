Patricia (Patsy) Ann Lieb Bevis, 82, of Gulf Breeze, FL, and Bear Lake, MI, passed away peacefully in Pensacola, FL, October 1, 2020.

Patsy was born in Dearborn, MI, September 19, 1938, and raised in Lakeland, FL. There, she learned to play French horn in the middle school and high school bands and met her future husband, Alan. She graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 1956.

Patsy continued her education at Florida State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1960. She was an accomplished musician by this time, playing in the FSU Marching Chiefs band as well as the West Coast, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami Symphony Orchestras.

Her nursing career began as a nurse manager in the neonatal intensive care unit of St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, FL, and then as a public health nurse in Tallahassee, FL. Later, Patsy became a nurse educator, teaching in the N.C. Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Winston-Salem, NC, and the Western Piedmont Community College/Frye Regional Hospital nursing program in Hickory, NC.

Patsy and Alan were married July 2, 1960, in Farmington, MI. They raised their four children in Winston-Salem, NC, and Statesville, NC, where Alan worked as an orthopaedic surgeon. They later retired to Punta Gorda, FL, and then Gulf Breeze, FL. Patsy spent at least a portion of every summer since her youth, however, at her family's treasured property in Bear Lake, MI. There she learned to water ski, explored the Lake Michigan coastline and picked fresh cherries.

Patsy cherished her role as a wife, mother and grandmother -- she was happiest cooking for a crowd of lively teenagers or rowdy grandchildren. Her warm and generous spirit shone whenever family and friends gathered in her home for meals and games.

A perennial animal lover, Patsy always had an array of dogs, cats, and birds as pets, earning her the nickname "Grandma Kitty" by her grandchildren. She was a keen observer of wildlife in both Florida and Michigan, even calling the chipmunks who visited her cottage porch by name. Her appreciation for nature is found in her breathtaking photographs, a hobby she pursued later in life.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Lieb and Agnes Carleton Lieb; a brother, Richard Lieb; and a sister, Phyllis Lieb. She is survived by her husband, Charles Alan Bevis, MD, (Gulf Breeze, FL); her daughter, Julie Kariher (Christopher) of Gulf Breeze, FL; and her sons Richard Bevis (Anna), of Winston-Salem, NC, David Bevis, of Asheville, NC, and Timothy Bevis, MD (Christine), of Greensboro, NC.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Cole, Dylan and Fisher Kariher of Gulf Breeze, FL; Morgan, Caroline and Mary Claire Bevis of Winston-Salem, NC; and Isabella and Adrianna Bevis of Greensboro, NC.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date in Bear Lake, MI, where she will be buried in the family grave site. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made in her name to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, 3860 N. Long Lake Road, Suite D, Traverse City, MI 49684, or www.gtrlc.org.