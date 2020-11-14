Patricia Karina Hoenack (Horaszewski) gained her angel wings on Nov. 1, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded with her family at her home in Arlington, Washington. She was in her 60th year. She was the beloved daughter of Richard and Helga (Doellinger) Horaszewski.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Kurt M. Hoenack; mother, Helga L. Horaszewski; brother, Peter R. (Roberta) Doellinger; sisters, Marilyn L. Horaszewski and Miriam G. (Ron) Belic; and niece, Lauren Doellinger.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard H. Horaszewski and brother, Dean G. Horaszewski.

Patricia was a blessing to everyone who knew her. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Messages of condolence to the family are welcomed online at www.dignitymemorial.com