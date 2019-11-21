Patricia Lou Houseman, 84, of Eastlake, passed away peacefully due to the loving care of the staff at Nancy's House AFC on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

She was born on March 28, 1935, in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of the late Maynard & Gladys (Spencer) Rouser. She was a graduate of Lansing Sexton High School. She married David C. Houseman on January 3, 1954 in DeWitt, Michigan. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2015.

Patricia was employed at Glen of Michigan retiring in January of 1982 when she became a caregiver for her granddaughter Amber. She was a Lifetime Member of the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 Women's Auxiliary.

Survivors include three children, Debra (Robert) Brewer, of Eastlake, Karen Brandt, of Manistee, and John (Donna) Houseman, of Hamilton; as well as a special grandchild, Amber Houseman, of Manistee. Other surviving grandchildren include Rhet (Jessica) Brewer, Bret (Rachel Schester) Brewer, David C. (Densmore) Houseman and his wife Corinn, Amy Fowler, and Amanda Roberts. Great-grandchildren are Trent, Tia, Lilly, Bryce, Vivian, Dainyn, Jaidyn, Soraya, Destiny, Darius and Zion.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Nichols; her brother, Chris Rouser; grandson, Cody Brandt; and stepfather, Harold Hanson.

No services are planned.

Expressions of sympathy in Patricia's name may be directed to ARC of Manistee County, P.O. Box 545, Manistee, MI 49660.

Please visit Patricia's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a story or photo. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.