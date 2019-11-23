Patrick M. Broderick, 80, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

He was born Jan. 5, 1939, in Dearborn, Michigan, son of the late Patrick P. and Helen (Mikich) Broderick.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Freesoil, with the Rev. Daniel DePew celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John Cantius Cemetery.

Relatives and friends will pray the Rosary, Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, where the family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5-8 p.m. Memorials have been established in Patrick's name for the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will be published in the Monday edition of the newspaper.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.