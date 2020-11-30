1/1
Paul E. Moore
{ "" }
Paul E. Moore passed away after a long battle with cancer early on Nov. 24, 2020. He was born to Orllie and Dorothy Moore on March 3, 1954.

Paul spent his whole life in Springdale Township. He liked to work with his hands, both with wood and mechanics. He like to hunt and walk the woods in search of mushrooms. Paul was well known in the area for his pig roasts.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tom; and his second wife, Kathy. He is survived by his sons, Chris (Melanie) Moore and Keith (Desiree) Moore; granddaughter, Amity; brother, Ken (Judy) Moore; first wife, Debbie; nephews; and niece.

A memorial service for close family will be held in the spring of 2021.

Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 30, 2020.
