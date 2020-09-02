Paul Herbert Friedrich age 56 of Alpena, passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2020.

He was born January 22, 1964 in Rogers City to James and Mary Lynn (Tank) Friedrich.

Paul graduated from Manistee High School in 1982. He served in the United States Navy then attended Ferris State University where he earned his associate degree in horticulture. Paul was employed at the Alpena Golf Club. He enjoyed golfing, music of all kinds, flowers and gardening.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lynn (Dell) Robbins of Rogers City; sister, Candace (Anthony) Kowalski of Rogers City; a brother, Richard (Barbara) Friedrich of Millington; several step-sisters and step-brothers, Mary (Charlie) Woods, Nancy (Tom) LaVeque, John Minelli Jr., Michelle (Tom) Brege, Joanne (Tadju) Niedzwiecki, Therese (Terry) Mason, and Lori (Gary) Florip; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Delmar Friedrich; brother, James Friedrich and his significant other, Kathy Emmert.

Services will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

