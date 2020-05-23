Paul Mullen Transue, 48, of Irons, Michigan, passed away in Grand Rapids on Monday, May 18, 2020, after a long illness.He was co-owner, manager of Schmidt Outfitters of Wellston, Michigan. Previously, he was operations supervisor of Cherry County Traverse City Airport, Little Rock National and Grosse Isle Airport, Michigan.Paul was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 1972. He was a graduate of Larkin High School in Elgin, Illinois. He held a B.S. in aviation sciences and a Master's in public administration from Western Michigan University. He was a licensed pilot and and outdoor enthusiast. He was a member of the Manistee Rotary Club and Trout Unlimited.Paul is survived by his parents, Frank and Dr. Brook Transue, of Elgin, Illinois, Don (Maggie) Transue, of Batavia, Illinois, Betsy (Justin) Hastings, of Crystal Lake, Illinois; nieces, Daphne, Brooke Anna, McKinzie; nephews, Jax, Holden and Gavin.Paul's grandparents were the late Frank and Linda Transue of Grand Rapids, Donald and Blanche Mulen, of Lowell and Grand Rapids.Funeral and the celebration of life dates are pending. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Lowell.Memorials may be made to the Elgin Taylor Golden Corridor YMCA, 300 W. Wise Road, Schaumburg, IL 60193 or the Conservation Resource Alliance, 10850 Traverse Highway Suite 1180, Traverse City, MI 49684.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store