Paula S. Rutowski, 71, of Manistee, Michigan, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital in Manistee.

She was born on May 26, 1948, in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Paul Krajkiewcz and Dursa (Anderson) Krajkiewcz.

She attended Manistee High School and was a graduate of the class of 1966.

Paula married Dave Rutowski on Aug. 27, 1971, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2019.

She was employed as a registered nurse and retired from the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

Paula is survived by her two sons, Dan and Dave Rutowski, of Manistee, Michigan; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Matthew Shafer, of San Jose, California, and Dursa and Kevin Marshall, of Manistee, Michigan; four grandchildren, Sam, Mia, and Joseph Shafer, of San Jose, California, and Peyton Marshall, of Manistee, Michigan; one sister and brother-in-law, Marsha (Bob) Dilworth, of Free Soil, Michigan; and brothers, Leonard Krajkiewcz, of Modesto, California, and Jeffrey Krajkiewcz, of Free Soil, Michigan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Dursa Krajkiewcz and Norma Jean Krajkiewcz; and brothers, Norbert Krajkiewcz and Paul Krajkiewcz.

Cremation has taken place and the family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee. She will be interred in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Stomp Out Cancer (SOC) Fund.

Feel free to share a memory or photo on Paula's personal memory page family at www.oakgrovefh.com.