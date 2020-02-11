Peggy Ann Block, 73, of St. Joseph, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Watervliet, Michigan.

Peggy was born on Nov. 15, 1946, to Edward and Betty (Franckowiak) Merkey in Manistee, Michigan. She graduated from Manistee High School in 1964 and continued her education by attending Davenport Business School and earning a degree in business.

On Aug. 31, 1968, Peggy married the love of her life, Kevin Block. Peggy worked for the City of St. Joseph for 24 years. She held the position of city clerk for her final 15 years, until her retirement. Peggy was very active in the city, especially during election times. She enjoyed watching home renovation shows where she could take those ideas and incorporate them into her home. She loved making jewelry, watching golf and tennis, visiting local garage sales, and most of all, playing penny slots at the casino.

Peggy's favorite holiday was Christmas, she loved it so much she would start buying decorations during summer so she was prepared as soon as the Christmas season came around. She was also a proud member of Trinity Lutheran Church. However, what Peggy loved most was her grandchildren; spending time with and spoiling them gave her the most joy.

Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Kevin; children, Kevin (Julie) Block, of St. Joseph, and Brian (Kyla) Block, of Fenton, Michigan; grandchildren, Jordan, Jenna and Leah Block; sister, Patricia Merkey; and several cousins.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Betty.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 613 Court St., St. Joseph, MI, with Pastor Michael Roth officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peggy's grandchildren's college fund, payable to Kevin Block. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.